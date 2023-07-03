WATCH Valera, Rocchio at Triple-A FREE Friday

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET — West Michigan (DET) vs. Fort Wayne (SD)Jace Jung, the Tigers’ first-round pick in last year’s Draft and MLB’s No. 61 prospect, swatted six home runs over 24 games in June, then opened July with another. The 22-year-old second baseman got his first crack at the High-A level in his pro debut last season and could be in his last days as a member of the Whitecaps. The Padres’ Jackson Merrill (MLB No. 11), although a 2021 first-rounder and two years younger, has been showing both his power and speed in the first half with the TinCaps. This also may be a chance to catch southpaw Robby Snelling (MLB No. 86) in his High-A debut for Fort Wayne.