WATCH Valera, Rocchio at Triple-A FREE Friday
2:22 AM UTC
Here’s what’s on tap:
Monday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Charlotte (CWS) vs. Norfolk (BAL)Oscar Col?s, the second-ranked White Sox prospect and MLB’s No.79, has gone into take-no-prisoners mode for the Triple-A Knights. The 24-year-old outfielder’s recent exploits include seven home runs in a six-game span from June 24-July 1. But on Monday, Col?s faces Grayson Rodriguez, who’s posted a 2.22 ERA with four victories and 39 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings over five starts since the Orioles sent him back to the Tides for refining in the beginning of June. Will this be the outing that catapults him back to Baltimore? Either way, he heads to the mound with the backing of four Top 100 prospects: Colton Cowser (No. 14), Heston Kjerstad (No. 38), Joey Ortiz (No. 65) and Connor Norby (No. 69).
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. ET — Reading (PHI) vs. Somerset (NYY)Johan Rojas has been a hot hitter for the Double-A Fightin Phils all year but ended June on a 1-for-19 skid. Philadelphia’s No. 6 prospect just might be due to provide some fireworks on the Fourth, but he’ll likely need to make some real noise to provide more pop than the Yankees’ top two prospects. Jasson Dom?nguez (MLB’s No. 43 prospect) and Austin Wells (MLB No. 83) will try to make it an Independence Day to remember for the Patriots.
Wednesday, 7:35 p.m. ET — Wichita (MIN) vs. Tulsa (LAD)Not quite a year ago, Brooks Lee became the eighth overall pick in the Draft. Now he’s the Twins’ top prospect (and MLB No. 20) and a key presence at shortstop and in the lineup for the Double-A Wind Surge. He’ll try to figure out 6-foot-5 Dodgers righty Nick Frasso (MLB No. 93), who’s fanned 48 and walked 12 over 37 frames for the Drillers this year. Frasso’s batterymate figures to be MLB’s top-ranked catching prospect, Diego Cartaya.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Bowie (BAL) vs. Richmond (SF)After hitting 10 homers over 57 games for High-A Eugene last year, Marco Luciano slugged his 11th of this season in his 43rd Double-A game. The Giants shortstop prospect (MLB’s No. 17) has been prone to streakiness — from red-hot to not-so-much — and things have looked up for him with the Flying Squirrels of late. The Orioles-affiliated Baysox, meanwhile, feature Coby Mayo, MLB’s No. 78 prospect with a 60-grade power tool.
Friday, 7:35 p.m. ET — Columbus (CLE) vs. Nashville (MIL)As the Guardians and the Brewers get ready to head into the All-Star break very much in the hunt for a title in their respective divisions, each organization has potential impact players getting seasoning at the top level of the Minors. Here’s a chance to watch George Valera (MLB’s No. 30 prospect) and Brayan Rocchio (MLB No. 54) lead the Triple-A Clippers against Sal Frelick (MLB No. 19) and the Sounds. Where will they be playing in one month’s time?
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET — West Michigan (DET) vs. Fort Wayne (SD)Jace Jung, the Tigers’ first-round pick in last year’s Draft and MLB’s No. 61 prospect, swatted six home runs over 24 games in June, then opened July with another. The 22-year-old second baseman got his first crack at the High-A level in his pro debut last season and could be in his last days as a member of the Whitecaps. The Padres’ Jackson Merrill (MLB No. 11), although a 2021 first-rounder and two years younger, has been showing both his power and speed in the first half with the TinCaps. This also may be a chance to catch southpaw Robby Snelling (MLB No. 86) in his High-A debut for Fort Wayne.