Sunday, 6:05 p.m. ET — Wichita (MIN) at Frisco (TEX)Brooks Lee, the No. 8 pick in the 2022 Draft, leads the way for Double-A Wichita in Game 1 of the Eastern League Finals. The Twins’ No. 1 prospect (MLB No. 32) has played in just two games for the Wind Surge, including a three-hit performance in his last appearance. Lee will square off with Frisco and Rangers No. 3 prospect Evan Carter and No. 5 Justin Foscue.