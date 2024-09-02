WATCH: Williams, Guardians try to top Royals
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
Bot 1
CLE0KC0
Result of AB
Gavin Williams K’s Salvador Perez
AB: Salvador PerezP: Gavin Williams
This browser does not support the video element.
Michael Wacha strikes out the side
This browser does not support the video element.
Bot 2
CLE0KC1
Result of AB
Maikel Garcia’s RBI double
AB: Maikel GarciaP: Gavin Williams
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 5
CLE2KC1
Result of AB
Lane Thomas’ two-run homer (9)
AB: Lane ThomasP: Michael Wacha