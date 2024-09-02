Guardians 

WATCH: Williams, Guardians try to top Royals

MLB Logo icon

Bot 1

CLE0KC0

Result of AB

Gavin Williams K’s Salvador Perez

AB: Salvador PerezP: Gavin Williams

Michael Wacha strikes out the side

Bot 2

CLE0KC1

Result of AB

Maikel Garcia’s RBI double

AB: Maikel GarciaP: Gavin Williams

Top 5

CLE2KC1

Result of AB

Lane Thomas’ two-run homer (9)

AB: Lane ThomasP: Michael Wacha

