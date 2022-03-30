‘We are Cleveland’ Guardians’ new song

With a new name comes a new tune, “We Are Cleveland,” that will be featured on team broadcast platforms and at the ballpark. The full version of the song is now accessible on CLEGuardians.com and the Guardians YouTube channel. And if the organization was going to be tied to a new beat, it wanted to make sure it was created and performed by local musicians and voices. Along with members of the Guardians, the track was produced by Sam Getz and Jimmy Weaver, two founding members of the Cleveland-based band Welshly Arms.