We meet again: Yankees and Guardians renew postseason rivalry

In the 121 years during which both have been Major League franchises, they have met in the postseason six times: 1997, 1998, 2007, 2017, 2020 and 2022. In that span, the clubs have been pretty evenly matched, with New York winning 15 games and Cleveland winning 12. Prior to the advent of the Wild Card in 1994, both were in the AL East and therefore did not match up in the playoffs.