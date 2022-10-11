Weather, off-days putting Guardians’ pitching plans in flux

Extra off-daysAssuming rain doesn’t stand in the way in the ALDS, the Guardians know they can have an advantage with deploying their top bullpen arms in the first two games of the series without worrying about overtaxing them, due to extra off-days. The team will be off on Wednesday and Friday this series, meaning all arms have a chance to rest after Games 1 and 2. The strategy may have to change a little when Games 3, 4 and 5 (assuming all are needed) are all in a row, but for now, Cleveland can expect to rely on its best relievers in New York.