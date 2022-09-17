‘We’re having a blast’: Guardians rally for win, pad lead

The Guardians’ offense came out flat-footed and didn’t pick up a hit until the fourth inning. After Thursday’s loss to the second-place White Sox, it seemed like an easy time for fans to panic with the division on the line and only 2 1/2 weeks remaining in the regular season. But as the Guardians have done all year, the club made a comeback in the seventh, as Amed Rosario, who’s shined for the team all season, smacked a game-tying, two-run single.