What comes next for Guardians after hiring Vogt?

The most likely way the Guardians will acquire talent is via trade. If Cleveland can get the return it demands for someone like Bieber, despite the right elbow injury he suffered in the second half of the season, he could be the best option to boost this offense, considering he only has one year of control remaining and the future of the Guardians’ rotation seems to be bright. However, the phones will be ringing about a handful of players. Maybe the team will find other ways to add to this offense.