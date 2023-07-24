What each team should do at the Deadline

Cardinals: Decide a path and be decisiveWith their recent hot streak and drastically improved play, the Cardinals still aren’t fully convinced that they should be sellers. The volatility in the NL Central certainly plays a role in that because the Cardinals – the NL’s winningest second-half team since 2000 – feel that they have a run in them that might allow them to track down the Cubs, Reds and Brewers. The likelihood, however, is that they will have to sell off pieces they could potentially lose after the season. The Cardinals must decide which starting pitcher (Jack Flaherty or Jordan Montgomery) and which closer (Jordan Hicks or Ryan Helsley) is most likely to return and trade the other for 2024 building blocks. (Helsley is still under control for two more seasons, but has a history with injuries.) The Cardinals have zero intention of moving Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado, so their focus will likely go to alleviating the logjam in the outfield. Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson and/or Alec Burleson might fetch them the starting or relief pitching they desperately need to contend next season. – John Denton