What every team SHOULD do at the Deadline

Cardinals: Ignore lure of Juan Soto and focus on restocking the starting staffWhile Cardinals fans would be incredibly excited about landing Soto, St. Louis actually has much bigger needs. Even if the Cardinals did acquire a generational talent such as Soto, they still might not be true championship contenders because of the many holes in their pitching staff. St. Louis thought its staff was about to be somewhat whole again with the returns of Steven Matz and Dakota Hudson. However, Matz proceeded to tear the MCL in his left knee in his first start back after missing more than two months with shoulder discomfort. The Cardinals are hopeful Jack Flaherty can return, but that is far from a certainty considering the shoulder trouble he’s experienced. So, again, the Cardinals actually need starting pitching behind Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas more than they do another slugger. Luis Castillo would be a nice addition, but the odds are slim that an NL Central foe would be willing to help the Cardinals. Adding Pablo L?pez or Frankie Montas would be ideal, but they might have to settle for Noah Syndergaard or another castoff. Jon Lester and J.A. Happ did wonders for them last season. Finding that sort of steadiness would greatly help the Cardinals. — John Denton