What needs to go right for each team this season

The roster additions need to prove they were worth the financial commitment, and the offense needs to improve. But the Royals really need to get off to a better start to the season this year. It’s true that all 162 games matter, and the most meaningful games are down the stretch. But the Royals have gotten off to a cold start in recent years, and last year it especially sank their season when they went 7-22 in the first month. This year, the Royals will play 19 of their first 32 games against teams that went to the postseason last year. The other 13 games are against the Mets, White Sox and Tigers, so the Royals do have a chance to make a statement in their division against the latter two and the Twins. The Royals are rightfully focused on one game at a time. But if they can emerge from the first four-to-six weeks of the season still fighting in the standings, momentum could start to roll – and that could make it a fun summer in Kansas City. – Anne Rogers