What to expect from Guardians’ Gavin Williams in the Majors

The former East Carolina star has thrown hard dating back to his high school days but walked around four batters per nine innings in his first two seasons on campus in 2018 and 2019. It wasn’t until 2021 that he truly popped with improved strike-throwing ability, posting a 1.88 ERA with 130 strikeouts and only 21 walks in 115 innings. The Guardians selected him 23rd overall that July, but even in the two years since, he’s been more about blowing hitters away with K’s than keeping them off the basepaths with free passes. Williams’ 33.3 percent K rate ranks second in Triple-A, while his 11.5 percent walk rate places 68th among 103 pitchers at that level with at least 40 innings.