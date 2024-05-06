What to expect from Guardians No. 2 prospect Manzardo in bigs

Manzardo hit well in the first two months in Triple-A before slumping in June, then hurt his left shoulder when a runner fell on him during a pickoff play in early July. While he was on the injured list, Tampa Bay traded him for Aaron Civale. He played well during the final month in Triple-A, then finished third in the Arizona Fall League with six homers (not including another in the Fall Stars Game and two in the playoff semifinal).