What to know about Guardians’ Spring Training
40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND — Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter, but that certainly won’t affect Spring Training, which is rapidly approaching.
On Friday, the Guardians packed up their equipment trucks with all the gear and bubble gum in sight to make the 2,000-plus-mile trip to Goodyear, Ariz., in preparation for the first day of camp.
As all the staffers get all the last-minute details ready to go for the players’ arrivals, let’s take a look at everything you need to know heading into Guardians camp:
When is the first workout for pitchers and catchers?There is an optional report date (required for those who are participating in the World Baseball Classic) for pitchers and catchers on Feb. 13. The official day for all hurlers and backstops to be in Goodyear, Ariz., is Feb. 15. Those who arrive early will begin working out on Feb. 14. Everyone else will join on Feb. 17.
What is the date of the first full-squad workout?Feb. 21.
Where is the team’s facility?The Guardians’ Spring Training facility is located in Goodyear, Ariz. For those interested in stopping by for workouts, the address is 2601 S. Wood Boulevard.
Can fans attend workouts?Yes, fans can stand in a fenced-in viewing area down the third-base line of Field 1. Spectators can also get a glimpse of the action in spots through the outfield fence at Field 1. These designated areas are free and open to the public daily, usually after 9 a.m. local time.
Who are some new faces fans should know?C Mike Zunino1B/DH Josh Bell
Who are some of the top prospects invited to Major League camp?LHP Logan Allen2B Angel MartinezC Bo Naylor3B Jhonkensy NoelSS Brayan RocchioSS Jose TenaOF George Valera
Which players will be participating in the World Baseball Classic?The Guardians have not officially announced which of their players will be participating in the World Baseball Classic, but outfielder Richie Palacios took to social media last week to reveal he will be playing for the Netherlands. Middle infielder Andr?s Gim?nez said early in the offseason that he would be joining Team Venezuela and Bo Naylor expressed interest at Guards Fest in playing for Team Canada.
When is the team’s first Cactus League game?As always, the Guardians will open their Cactus League schedule with the Reds at Goodyear Ballpark. This year, Cleveland will serve as the road team at 3:05 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 25.
What are a few other notable spring games?The Guardians will play Team Mexico on March 8 at Goodyear Ballpark. The club will also see its Opening Day opponent in the Mariners during a split-squad game at home on March 18. Cleveland will have two exhibition games prior to the regular season, against the D-backs at Chase Field on March 27 and 28.
Will the team’s games be televised?The following eight spring games will be aired on Bally Sports Great Lakes:
Feb. 25 at Reds, 3:05 p.m. ETFeb. 26 vs. Rangers, 3:05 p.m. ETFeb. 28 vs. Royals, 3:05 p.m. ETMarch 10 at Brewers, 3:10 p.m. ETMarch 20 at Rangers, 4:05 p.m. ETMarch 24 vs. Cubs, 9:05 p.m. ETMarch 26 vs. Reds, 4:05 p.m. ETMarch 28 at D-backs, 3:40 p.m. ET
When is the club’s last game in Arizona?March 28 at Chase Field.
What are the details for Opening Day?The Guardians will open the season in Seattle on March 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. The opening series will consist of four games before Cleveland heads to Oakland for a three-game set before returning home for its home opener on April 7 against the Mariners at 4:10 p.m. ET.