What we learned about the Guardians’ farm system this spring

OK, we can’t make any grand declarations based on a handful of games but … we can try. Cleveland’s top prospect Chase DeLauter (as ranked by MLB Pipeline) was everything the Guardians could’ve asked for. He wasn’t part of big league camp, he was part of a depth camp the team put together to help fill the late innings of early Cactus League games. As a perk, they could also practice with the Major League squad.

These guys weren’t there to fight for Opening Day roster spots. They were there to leave a lasting impression, and that’s exactly what DeLauter did. He hit four homers in 13 games and showed a veteran-like level of poise at the plate while facing Major League pitching. When he wasn’t hitting the ball over the fence, DeLauter was constantly finding ways on base. There’s a reason he’s Cleveland’s top prospect, and by the way he performed in this small showing, it wouldn’t be surprising if his debut comes quickly.

2. Manzardo is close