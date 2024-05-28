What we learned from the Guardians’ 9-game winning streak

Fry is the real dealDavid Fry may not start every game, but his dominance and reliability have continued throughout this stretch. At this point, it doesn’t seem like a fluke. He entered the day with a .458 average and nine RBIs in his last 10 games. His 1.452 OPS against southpaws was the best in the Majors (min. 50 plate appearances against lefties). That was before he picked up another RBI single against lefty Josh Rogers on Monday.