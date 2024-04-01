What we learned from Vogt’s first series at helm

It became abundantly clear that Vogt wasn’t afraid to take chances when he put on a safety squeeze in a tie game with no outs and runners on first and third in the top of the ninth inning on Sunday with Gabriel Arias at the plate. When Arias didn’t get the bunt down, Bo Naylor was caught too far off third and was picked off, squashing any momentum that had been trending in Cleveland’s favor. It didn’t pay off, but we saw the aggressive nature on full display.