What’s ahead? Guardians postseason FAQ
10 minutes ago
ARLINGTON — The Guardians knew they were looked at as underdogs coming into the year and have since used that as fuel to have the level of success they’ve experienced thus far.
On Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field, the Guardians clinched their first division title since 2018 and are now able to start looking ahead to the best-of-three Wild Card Series, which will begin at Progressive Field on Oct. 7.
“I feel like when people count you out, it’s great to kind of shove it back in their face,” Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor said. “Those who have nothing to lose in life, those are the most dangerous people or teams. So I feel like we’re a dangerous team because everybody’s already counted us out, and we just continue to do what we do. We have fun and play the game the right way.”
What could the postseason roster look like?
C: Austin Hedges, Luke Maile1B: Josh Naylor, Owen Miller2B: Andr?s Gim?nez3B: Jos? Ram?rezSS: Amed RosarioOF: Steven Kwan, Myles Straw, Oscar Gonzalez, Will Benson, Will BrennanUTL: Tyler Freeman, Gabriel AriasSP: Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Cal QuantrillRP: Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Trevor Stephan, Sam Hentges, Nick Sandlin, Cody Morris, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Shaw, Eli Morgan
How could the roster change?
This is a very early prediction on how this could play out. The Guardians need to take the first step this week to determine who is going to be optioned or designated for assignment to clear space to get Zach Plesac, who is scheduled to rejoin the rotation on Friday, back on the active roster. The team could eliminate someone like Kirk McCarty or even Shaw to get that done.
The Guardians then need to determine how many starting pitchers are necessary to carry for a three-game series. Maybe an extra starter can go in the bullpen and replace Morgan to provide some additional depth, if needed. But having to only worry about three games should allow Cleveland to focus more on loading its bench than overloading its bullpen.
Who could be the first-round matchup?
The Guardians will take on the lowest Wild Card seed. Toronto, Tampa Bay and Seattle are in a tight race to determine who will take which seed. Cleveland had the most trouble against the Mariners this year.
In a four-game series in August at T-Mobile Park, the Guardians dropped three matchups, failing to plate more than two runs in any of those loses. The Mariners visited Northeast Ohio the following week and swept the Guardians.
Cleveland played Tampa Bay at the end of July and won two of the three games. At the time, the Guardians sat just three games above .500 and were grinding through a grueling part of their schedule that included four doubleheaders and an 11-game road trip. The team will have a chance to preview what a series could be like against the Rays this week, as Tampa Bay visits Progressive Field for a three-game set, beginning Tuesday.
The Guardians went 3-1 against Toronto at Progressive Field at the beginning of May, before going 2-1 at Rogers Centre in the middle of August.
What does the rotation look like for the Wild Card Series?
The rotation will only need to be three arms for the Wild Card Series, considering it’s a best-of-three matchup. It’s all but guaranteed that Shane Bieber will get the ball in Game 1. The Guardians reworked their plans for this upcoming week to have Bieber jump ahead of Triston McKenzie in the rotation. That will line him up to be ready to go for Game 1 on Oct. 7. McKenzie is likely to follow in Game 2 on Oct. 8 and Cal Quantrill should get the nod for Game 3 (if necessary) on Oct. 9.
Will Plesac be ready?
As we touched on earlier, Plesac is scheduled to rejoin the rotation this Friday. He’ll need to prove that he can be effective despite bouncing back from a fractured right hand. Assuming that he’s healthy and ready to go, the Guardians could chose to put him in the bullpen as a safety net if they would need a reliever to eat up multiple innings.
Who is eligible for the postseason roster?
There are a lot of questions as to whether Will Brennan could be on the postseason roster.
Everyone who has been in Cleveland’s organization since Aug. 31 and has been on either the 40-man roster or the injured list is automatically in the playoff eligibility pool. In this case, Brennan, ranked as the club’s No. 20 prospect by MLB Pipeline, was not on the 40-man roster at that point.
The only other way a player can become eligible is if they are replacing an injured player and have been in the organization since at least Aug. 31. In this case, Brennan could replace someone such as Anthony Gose, who is out for the rest of the year after underdoing Tommy John surgery.
It seems likely that the Guardians would carry some extra position players, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Brennan make the cut.
What is Cleveland’s recent postseason history?
The Guardians clinched their first American League Central title since 2018 on Sunday afternoon. Since then, the team made the postseason once in ’20 and lost in the AL Wild Card Series to the Yankees. The last time Cleveland won a postseason series was during its special run in ’16. And not that fans need a reminder, Cleveland owns the longest World Series drought in the Majors, having gone since 1948 without a title.