What’s ahead? Guardians postseason FAQ

The rotation will only need to be three arms for the Wild Card Series, considering it’s a best-of-three matchup. It’s all but guaranteed that Shane Bieber will get the ball in Game 1. The Guardians reworked their plans for this upcoming week to have Bieber jump ahead of Triston McKenzie in the rotation. That will line him up to be ready to go for Game 1 on Oct. 7. McKenzie is likely to follow in Game 2 on Oct. 8 and Cal Quantrill should get the nod for Game 3 (if necessary) on Oct. 9.