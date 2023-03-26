What’s behind Guardians’ plan to carry three catchers?

The idea is that although Zunino is healthy, the team wants to make sure he’s not taking on more than he can handle since he missed most of last year due to thoracic outlet syndrome that required surgery in July. On the days he gets off, the Guardians want him to catch his breath, rather than be an option off the bench. That gives the team the freedom to pinch-hit for Gallagher with someone like Will Brennan or Gabriel Arias and bring in the third catcher defensively.