What’s ‘Cleveland baseball’? Just ask Kwan

Guardians manager Terry Francona is always more anxious for the first game out of the All-Star break than he is for any other game during the regular season (other than maybe Opening Day). He wants his players to get away and take a much-deserved breather, but he doesn’t want them to come back too relaxed and not ready to play. The Guardians may not have hit many balls hard in the win, but once Kwan got on base in the first inning, there was no looking back.