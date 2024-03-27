What’s in store for the Guardians this year?

Things are a little different this year.

For the first time since 2012, someone other than Terry Francona is at the helm. Not only does this organization have so much to learn about the young talent that is on the Opening Day roster, but the Guardians need to learn how their new manager, Stephen Vogt, operates.

It’s time to learn if Tyler Freeman can handle center field. Can Brayan Rocchio bring some offensive production to shortstop? Will Bo Naylor settle in now that he’s in his second season? There are countless things to learn this year. This journey to find all these answers begins tomorrow, as the Guardians open the year in Vogt’s home away from home: The Oakland Coliseum.

“[Craig Albernaz] and I were talking during the ninth [on Tuesday],” Vogt said. “Just like, ‘All right, we’re ready. It’s time to go.’ The guys are ready. It’s go time.”