What’s next for Guardians approaching 2025 season
38 minutes ago
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell’s Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox.
Happy 2025, everybody!
The ball in Times Square has dropped. You know what that means? It’s almost time for pitchers and catchers to report to Spring Training. In just over a month, the 2025 baseball season will begin with Cactus and Grapefruit League games, and the Guardians are still trying to piece their roster together.
Do they have enough starting pitching depth? Can they add more? Is this offense enough to be even better than it was in ’24? Who will win the starting second base job? Is Jhonkensy Noel ready to be an everyday right fielder? Can Lane Thomas’ defense be good enough for center field?
There are a lot of questions to be answered before Opening Day. Many of them will have to be solved before Spring Training begins. Until then, let’s do our best to preview what’s to come in 2025:
One free-agent target who would still be a perfect fit: RHP Spencer Turnbull
The Guardians have added Shane Bieber, Luis Ortiz and Slade Cecconi to their starting mix, but they certainly can’t have too many options. Turnbull fits the profile of a type of hurler Cleveland could take a chance on: not overpowering with his stuff but throws strikes. Turnbull proved he can be a reliable starter earlier in his career, but after missing the 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery, he took some time settling back in. And in ’24, his season ended early because of a right lat strain. The Guardians helped Matthew Boyd come back from a serious injury this past year and get back to the pitcher he was earlier in his career. They could do the same with Turnbull.
One player poised to have a breakout season: RHP Gavin Williams
Williams was supposed to take a step forward in 2024. Instead, an elbow injury sidelined him until July and he was left playing catch-up for the rest of the year. In flashes, we saw just how elite Williams can be, but his consistency lacked. His rookie season in ’23 was stellar. Now, it’s time to prove he can be the every-fifth-day workhorse this organization projects him to be. And with thin starting depth, the Guardians will need Williams to step up now more than ever.
One prospect to watch in 2025: OF Chase DeLauter
As much as everyone would love for this year’s No. 1 overall pick, Travis Bazzana, to be ready for a 2025 debut, that’s far from certain. It’d be shocking if DeLauter didn’t get his first call to the Majors this upcoming season. He dazzled in Spring Training in ’24, hitting four homers in 13 Cactus League games and knocking in the most runs of anyone in camp (10). But once again, injuries derailed his path to the Majors. The Guardians need outfield depth and this former top prospect (now No. 2, as ranked by MLB Pipeline) could be the answer if he can stay healthy.
One prediction for the new year: José Ramírez will have a 40-40 season
Ramírez has always wanted to hit this milestone, but coming up one home run short in 2024 has to leave him desperate for his next chance to do it again. The All-Star third baseman worked against Father Time this past year, nearly doubling his steal totals from the last few seasons. The more he ages, the smarter he gets on the basepaths, and if Cleveland can pick up another power bat to add some more protection behind him in the lineup, Ramírez could get another crack at joining an exclusive club.