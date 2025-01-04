What’s next for Guardians approaching 2025 season

Williams was supposed to take a step forward in 2024. Instead, an elbow injury sidelined him until July and he was left playing catch-up for the rest of the year. In flashes, we saw just how elite Williams can be, but his consistency lacked. His rookie season in ’23 was stellar. Now, it’s time to prove he can be the every-fifth-day workhorse this organization projects him to be. And with thin starting depth, the Guardians will need Williams to step up now more than ever.

One prospect to watch in 2025: OF Chase DeLauter