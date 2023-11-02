What’s next for Guardians: Important dates, FAs, more

Laureano could be a solid fourth outfield option for the Guardians, but the team’s outfield situation isn’t the easiest to figure out. Steven Kwan is one of the best left fielders in the Majors, but Myles Straw has been locked in at center field — despite his poor offense — because he signed a five-year extension last year. If the Guardians are going to add to this lineup, right field may be the easiest spot to fill, but they will still have Will Brennan and Oscar Gonzalez to look at before George Valera gets into the mix. Because everything could get overcrowded, Laureano may get nudged out.