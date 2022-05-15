What’s working, not working as Guardians return home

Shane Bieber bounced back from one of the worst outings of his career to grind through six frames on Saturday, permitting just one run despite navigating a bit of traffic on the bases. And aside from two pitches that caught too much of the plate on Sunday, Triston McKenzie continued to be solid for the Guardians in the series finale against the Twins, showing there’s no reason to doubt that he can be one of the more reliable arms of this rotation.