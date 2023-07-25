Where do the Guardians stand as the Deadline approaches?
3:17 AM UTC
CLEVELAND — This is the time of year when teams figure out who they are. The Trade Deadline is just around the corner, and understanding one’s place in a season is crucial when determining who to try to acquire or who to trade. But Monday night’s game certainly didn’t make it easier for the Guardians to figure out what their approach should be.
The Guardians had just come off of a weekend in which they took two of three games from a competitive Phillies team. But when the lowly Royals came to town, the Guardians dropped the series opener, 5-3, at Progressive Field. And with the Twins’ extra-innings victory over the Mariners, the Guardians dropped to four games back in the AL Central.
But Cleveland’s situation is far more complicated than its 49-51 record or its second-place divisional standing. The loss followed a rough afternoon of news, as the Guardians had to face the reality of putting starter Shane Bieber on the 60-day injured list. The earliest he can return is Sept. 10.
The news was not a surprise. The Guardians knew that Bieber would need another week without picking up a baseball. Then, he’d have to start ramping up his activities before getting sent on a rehab assignment. It made sense to simply move Bieber to the 60-day IL to free up a roster spot for a bullpen that desperately needed a fresh arm.
The positive news? Bieber seems to be trending in the right direction, which should mean he will make at least one more start before the end of the year. Will it matter at that point? Will the Guardians be in a position to clinch a postseason berth, which would allow Bieber to have more time to pitch in the playoffs? That remains to be seen.
“He’s doing great, which we love hearing,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said of Bieber.
Without Bieber, the Guardians need starting pitching help. The problem is that they may not be willing to part with the only assets that would be able to bring a quality starter to Cleveland. Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said last week that it’s something they’ll monitor as the Deadline approaches, but it’s difficult to make that type of move at this point in the season.
“[It’s especially difficult] if you’re wanting to try to get a guy that can help you win games,” Antonetti explained. “There’s a difference between getting someone to fill innings and get through the end of the season versus finding someone who can help you win games.”
The Guardians are down a starter who was able to eat up bunches of innings, leaving three rookies and Aaron Civale to try to help take loads off the bullpen in the meantime. It’s clear that adding a starter, especially if Cal Quantrill and Triston McKenzie still need ample time on the IL, is critical to helping Cleveland stay in contention in the division.
But Monday was also a reminder that a bat is needed, and now the Guardians don’t have someone like Bieber to dangle on the trade market to make that happen. They need to be taking advantage of the number of games they play against the AL Central, considering all but one of the teams has a sub-.500 record. The latest loss dropped Cleveland’s record against division opponents this season to 13-14, which makes it even more difficult for the team to make a surge to the top of the AL Central over the final two months. But because the Twins have yet to pull away, it’s still within reach.
The Guardians now find themselves stuck in the middle. In any other division, their record would mean they’re focusing on the future and selling at the Deadline. But in the AL Central, it’s still possible to catch the Twins. However, we’ve learned there are big hurdles to overcome to make that happen.
For now, the Guardians are going to focus on what’s in front of them, and the silver lining they can take out of Monday’s loss is that Logan Allen was able to toss seven innings after Sunday’s bullpen game. If the ‘pen is fresh for the rest of the series, Cleveland still has a chance to take the next two games and try to give the front office a clearer picture of where it stands before the Trade Deadline.