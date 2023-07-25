Where do the Guardians stand as the Deadline approaches?

But Monday was also a reminder that a bat is needed, and now the Guardians don’t have someone like Bieber to dangle on the trade market to make that happen. They need to be taking advantage of the number of games they play against the AL Central, considering all but one of the teams has a sub-.500 record. The latest loss dropped Cleveland’s record against division opponents this season to 13-14, which makes it even more difficult for the team to make a surge to the top of the AL Central over the final two months. But because the Twins have yet to pull away, it’s still within reach.