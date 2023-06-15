Where they are now: Each team’s best ’22 Draft pick

Rockies: Sterlin Thompson, 3B/OF (No. 7)If Thompson hadn’t missed all of May due to injury, he might be in Double-A by now. The Florida product who went No. 31 overall returned on June 2 and the Rockies are bringing him back slowly, but he’s still hitting for High-A Spokane. Now playing third every day when healthy, he has a .419/.467/.742 line in 25 games, which would lead the Northwest League in all three slash categories if he had enough at-bats to qualify.