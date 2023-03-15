Which arms will round out Guardians’ ‘pen?

Other non-roster invitees: Michael Kelly, who has given up just two hits and one earned run in 4 1/3 frames this spring but has just four big league games under his belt as he enters his age 30 season; Caleb Baragar, who owned a 1.57 ERA in 25 appearances with the Giants in 2021; Phillip Diehl, who hasn’t permitted a run in three spring games; Dusten Knight, whose rough outing against the White Sox at the beginning of the month (three earned runs in one inning) has skewed his spring numbers; Luis Oviedo, who has allowed two earned runs across five games this spring; and Cade Smith, who has had a decent spring with the Guardians but is currently away from the club with Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.