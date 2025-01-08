Which prospects have the best tools? Front office execs weigh in

We’re talking not only command and control here, but overall feel for how to mix pitches and set up hitters. This is the second year in a row Rhett Lowder has led this group, but he more than doubled his vote percentage, from 17% in 2024 to 34.1% now. Last year it was based on his college record; now evaluators have a year of professional track record at their disposal, and even though Lowder was a little up and down, he made it to the big leagues and showed his feel for pitching will work at the highest level. Quinn Mathews used his pitchability to win MLB Pipeline Pitching Prospect of the Year honors last year and one of the reasons why Andrew Painter is considered one of the top pitching prospects in the game is his explosive stuff combined with his feel for his craft.