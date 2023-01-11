Which prospects have the best tools? We asked MLB execs

It’s not often a top overall prospect is thought to have the most speed as well as his other top-flight tools, with the Minor Leagues typically full of guys who can really, really run but don’t do as many things as well as Carroll does. There are some on this list who might be able to beat Carroll in a race (though his 70-grade wheels are close to top of the scale), but perhaps “usable speed” was inferred here, and he’ll use it well on both sides of the ball.