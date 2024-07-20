Which teams will be buyers and sellers at the Trade Deadline?

The Royals got started with this strategy early when they acquired reliever Hunter Harvey – who isn’t a free agent until after the ‘25 season — last week for third baseman prospect Cayden Wallace and the No. 39 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. That’s the going rate for a controllable reliever who can pitch at the back end of games, and Harvey fits exactly what the Royals were looking for, with his power arm, 26.3% strikeout rate and 6.3% walk rate. The Royals believe their bullpen — their biggest Deadline need – is much improved after this trade. But that doesn’t mean they’ll stop looking to upgrade. They’ll still look for pitching. They need some depth in their lineup, so a versatile position player would be helpful. With every potential deal, the Royals will look to get better this year and in the next few years, because they believe their window of contention is just opening. — Anne Rogers