Who could come up from Triple-A for playoffs?

INF Gabriel AriasPositives: Defense. The Guardians currently have Daniel Schneemann as their utility man. Arias’ defense is a step up from Schneemann, especially at shortstop. He can also play third base and first base (if needed), and he’s gotten some reps in the corner outfield spots.

Negatives: Like Freeman, Arias’ bat wasn’t much of a threat when he was in the big leagues (.608 OPS in 53 games). Cleveland has to determine if Schneemann’s bat is more beneficial to have on the bench.