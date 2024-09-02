Who has the edge in MLB’s best division race?

TwinsRemaining games: 3 at TB, 3 at KC, 3 vs. LAA, 3 vs. CIN, 4 at CLE, 3 at BOS, 3 vs. MIA, 3 vs. BALThe Twins have a fairly tough road slate to close out the season, but at least they have chances to make up ground. Minnesota will travel to both Kansas City and Cleveland as well as to Fenway Park for a three-game set against their nearest AL Wild Card foe in the Red Sox. Most of the Twins’ home series are more manageable, but like the Guardians and Royals, their final test of the year is a doozy. The Orioles will visit Target Field from Sept. 27-29 to close out the 2024 campaign, so the Twins will likely prefer to make their move before that.