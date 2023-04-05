Who is the top base-stealing threat for each MLB team?

Rangers: Marcus Semien, 2BThe easy answer would be outfielder Bubba Thompson, who had the second-highest sprint speed in the Majors last year at 30.4 feet per second. But being the biggest basestealing threat involves getting on base, and Thompson isn’t getting the plate appearances for that to be possible. Instead, Marcus Semien, who logged his first career 25-25 season last year in Texas, is the biggest threat of the everyday players and it’s not particularly close. Semien had an average sprint speed of 28.9 ft/sec last season and is a smart baserunner who doesn’t run recklessly. It wouldn’t be a shock for him to improve upon his ’22 numbers easily this season. — Kennedi Landry