Who will be No. 1 in 2025? Projecting each team’s future top prospect

Tigers: Max Clark, OF (No. 1/MLB No. 15)As we’ve often written and said, Clark was one of the Big Five in this year’s Draft and could have gone first overall in many other years. Instead, he went third overall to the Tigers and easily slotted into their top spot, where he very well could remain until he graduates. The Indiana native brings plus-plus speed, an advanced hit tool and the skills needed to play a stellar center field. He could be the quickest high-schooler in his class to make the Majors, but he should still be prospect-eligible entering 2025.