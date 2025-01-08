Who will snag Guardians’ No. 5 starter spot?

How is Shane Bieber’s rehab coming along? And what’s the timetable on his return to the big league mound? — @AndyMees216

Everything is on track. Until Bieber really starts getting into his throwing program, we won’t know if his timeline will speed up or slow down. So as of now, the Guardians are operating under the original timeline of 12-15 months from when he underwent Tommy John surgery last April.