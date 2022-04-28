Who ya got? Best first-round picks of last decade

Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman, RHP, No. 22 in 2012

We have to go to the beginning of the decade to find our pick here. (Reminder: Bo Bichette was a second-rounder in 2016.) Stroman dominated at Duke but faced questions about his size at 5-foot-7 and role as a potential reliever (where he thrived for Team USA) heading into the summer of 2012. The Jays still nabbed him in the second half of the first round and gave him his Major League debut two years later. He’s been a starter ever since with a Gold Glove and All-Star appearance to his credit over eight Major League seasons with the Jays, Mets and now Cubs, with whom he signed a three-year, $71 million deal in the offseason. Every Blue Jays top pick >>