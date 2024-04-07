Who’ll step up with Bieber out?

MINNEAPOLIS — We’ve said the same thing countless times over the past few years: As long as the rotation stays healthy, the Guardians can contend.

Well, we’re only 10 days into the regular season, and the club is down two of its main starters due to right elbow injuries. While Gavin Williams is working his way back, Shane Bieber is done for a year as he prepares to undergo Tommy John surgery in the coming days.