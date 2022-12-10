Why Bell fits the Guardians’ offense so well

The Guardians were confident that they had the power bat they needed to keep a home run threat in the middle of the lineup when they left Spring Training earlier this year. Franmil Reyes was ready to go from a hot-and-cold contributor to a dependable cleanup guy.

Instead, his performance was so underwhelming that he was optioned to Triple-A Columbus and designated for assignment at the beginning of August.

It was then that the Guardians knew they needed to find a bat to replace what their hopes were for Reyes. The team had no problem looking at players who could serve solely as a designated hitter, assuming they’d be able to make more contact than Reyes did in the first half of the season. But Cleveland enjoys the flexibility of having different players (especially Jos? Ram?rez) rotate through the DH spot to get a semi-day off every once in a while. So, a slugger who can play somewhere in the field is the ideal scenario.

Enter Josh Bell.

The Guardians have not confirmed the reported two-year deal with free agent Bell that broke during the Winter Meetings earlier this week, but the 30-year-old 1B/DH already took to Twitter, expressing his excitement to be in “The Land.” Assuming all the fine details are agreed upon, Bell will try to fill a gaping hole in Cleveland’s lineup in 2023.

For a lineup that is notably young but carries a tremendous amount of promise, Bell will be a great fit, bringing more of a veteran presence to the clubhouse. I asked a handful of people — most of whom were involved with the Padres’ organization in some capacity — and none could find a bad word to say about Bell. The two-time Roberto Clemente Award nominee should be a perfect fit in this close-knit group.