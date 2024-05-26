Why Cleveland believes ‘Hedges is the heart and soul’

During this eight-game winning streak, different Guardians players have met with local media. So many of these victories have come after Cleveland was in a deficit or an opponent tried to crawl back into contention. When anyone is asked why this lineup has been so good at responding to adversity, everyone’s answer is the same: Hedges.

When the Guardians are down, Hedges is the first to start yelling in the dugout, predicting the comeback will happen that inning. He sets a tone among the group that’s, “We’re going to win this game,” instead of “Uh oh,” after the Guardians find themselves in a hefty deficit.

“It’s hard to quantify or put like a number on it because I think you see what he does on the field and just his game-calling, how he rallies the troops when he’s playing, when he’s not playing,” Guardians starter Triston McKenzie said. “But I think the intangibles are what he does in the clubhouse when you can’t see him, how he just keeps everybody alive, keeps everybody engaged. He’s a great leader for us and we love him.”

That prompted the question: Has Hedges always been so natural at being the leader in the room? Unsurprisingly, his answer was yes.

“My career has gone in a direction that I didn’t necessarily anticipate,” Hedges said. “Everybody wants to start their career and expects to be a 10-time All-Star, and just be the best version of yourself. And the reality of the matter is it just doesn’t always work out that way. For me, I love this game so much. I love being in the big leagues. I don’t take one day for granted. If I got to find a way to survive and to be here, I got to find a way to — If I’m not going to be the guy doing it, I got to find a way to help other guys do it.

“I feel like it’s my role on this team to help guys learn from mistakes and learn how to have a strategy to respond to stay in the moment to stay in this game and to remember how much this game matters. … It’s just so cool to be with a group like this that responds well to it.”