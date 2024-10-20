Why not walk him? Guardians pay for choice to face Stanton … twice

I live in Cleveland, and let me tell you: The non-intentional walk to Stanton was all anybody was talking about prior to Game 5. I heard about it from my wife, who was in the stands with our three kids (I don’t think my 6- and 4-year-olds cared about pitching to Stanton, but my 9-year-old hated it). I heard about it at my daughter’s volleyball game. I heard about it from Guardians people. I’m pretty sure it was even mentioned by Ozzy Osbourne on stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions next door at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (that last one might be an exaggeration).