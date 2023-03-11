Why the Guardians optioned Bo Naylor

Why not start him on the Opening Day roster?The Guardians proved last year that they have no problem passing the baton to their youth, but with Naylor’s situation, it doesn’t make sense to rush his arrival to the big leagues. The point of calling him up at the end of last season and carrying him as an emergency catcher throughout the postseason was for him to get a taste of the Majors, get his “firsts” out of the way and learn as much as he could heading into the offseason. But that doesn’t mean he’s ready to break camp just yet.