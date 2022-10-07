Wild Card Series schedule, networks, results

6:27 PM UTC

Thomas Harrigan

Mark your calendars. The race to crown the next World Series champion is underway.

The first day of playoff action opened with the Wild Card Series presented by Hankook Tire on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and the ESPN App. (ESPN Radio will also provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB postseason games.) The 2022 World Series presented by Capital One is scheduled to open three weeks later, on Friday, Oct. 28, airing on FOX, which is hosting coverage of the Fall Classic for the 25th time.

All series are available in the United States on MLB.TV with authentication to a participating Pay TV provider. Games are not available live internationally (archives are available approximately 90 minutes after the game ends).

This year’s postseason will feature a new format, expanding the pool of teams from 10 to 12 and replacing the two single-elimination Wild Card Games with four best-of-three Wild Card Series, to be followed by the best-of-five Division Series.

Friday, Oct. 7Guardians 2, Rays 1 (CLE up, 1-0)Phillies @ Cardinals, Game 1, 2:07 p.m., ABCMariners @ Blue Jays, Game 1, 4:07 p.m., ESPNPadres @ Mets, Game 1, 8:07 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8Rays @ Guardians, Game 2, 12:07 p.m., ESPN2Mariners @ Blue Jays, Game 2, 4:07 p.m., ESPNPadres @ Mets, Game 2, 7:37 p.m., ESPNPhillies @ Cardinals, Game 2, 8:37 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9Mariners @ Blue Jays, Game 3, 2:07 p.m., ABC (if necessary)Rays @ Guardians, Game 3, 4:07 p.m., ESPN (if necessary)Padres @ Mets, Game 3, 7:37 p.m., ESPN (if necessary)Phillies @ Cardinals, Game 3, 8:37 p.m., ESPN2 (if necessary)

For any 3-game scenarios on Sunday

If the TB @ CLE series is over:a. SEA @ TOR remains as scheduled.b. SD @ NYM moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN)c. PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)

If the SEA @ TOR series is over, then there are no changes to the original schedule.

If the PHI @ STL series is over, then there are no changes to the original schedule.

If the SD @ NYM series is over:a. SEA @ TOR and TB @ CLE remain as scheduled.b. PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)

For any 2-game scenarios on Sunday

If the TB @ CLE and SEA @ TOR series end:a. SD @ NYM moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN)b. PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 pm ET on ESPN2)

If the SEA @ TOR and SD @ NYM series end:a. TB @ CLE will remain at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPNb. PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 8:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)

If the TB @ CLE and SD @ NYM series end:a. SEA @ TOR moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 2:00 p.m. (ET) on ABC)b. PHI @ STL moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2)

If the SD @ NYM and PHI @ STL series end:a. SEA @ TOR moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 2:00 p.m. (ET) on ABC)b. TB @ CLE moves to 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN)

If the SEA @ TOR and PHI @ STL series end, then there are no changes to the TB @ CLE and SD @ NYM game times.

If the TB @ CLE and PHI @ STL series end:a. SEA @ TOR moves to 4:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN (instead of 2:00 p.m. (ET) on ABC)b. SD @ NYM will remain scheduled at 7:30 p.m. (ET)

For any 1-game scenario on Sunday

1. If there is only one game, it will be scheduled at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.

The openers of all four AL and NL Division Series are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, with potential Game 5s slated for Oct. 16 (NLDS) and Oct. 17 (ALDS). FOX or FS1 will handle coverage for the NLDS, while TBS will cover the ALDS.

The National League Championship Series presented by loanDepot is set to begin Tuesday, Oct. 18, and will be televised by FOX or FS1. The American League Championship Series presented by loanDepot will get underway Wednesday, Oct. 19, on TBS. If necessary, Game 7 of the NLCS is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25, while Game 7 of the ALCS is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The winners of the NLCS and ALCS will meet in the 2022 World Series, with the Fall Classic slated to run through Saturday, Nov. 5, if seven games are necessary.

DIVISION SERIES

Tuesday, Oct. 11NLDS A, Game 1, FOX or FS1NLDS B, Game 1, FOX or FS1ALDS A, Game 1, TBSALDS B, Game 1, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 12NLDS A, Game 2, FOX or FS1NLDS B, Game 2, FOX or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13ALDS A, Game 2, TBSALDS B, Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 14NLDS A, Game 3, FS1NLDS B, Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15NLDS A, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)NLDS B, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)ALDS A, Game 3, TBSALDS B, Game 3, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16ALDS A, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)ALDS B, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)NLDS A, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)NLDS B, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17ALDS A, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)ALDS B, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Tuesday, Oct. 18NLCS Game 1, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19NLCS Game 2, FOX or FS1ALCS Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20ALCS Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 21NLCS Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22ALCS Game 3, TBSNLCS Game 4, FOX or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 23NLCS Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)ALCS Game 4, TBS

Monday, Oct. 24ALCS Game 5, TBS (if necessary)NLCS Game 6, FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25ALCS Game 6, TBS (if necessary)NLCS Game 7, FOX and FS1 (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 26ALCS Game 7, TBS (if necessary)

WORLD SERIES

Friday, Oct. 28Game 1 (at better record), FOX

Saturday, Oct. 29Game 2 (at better record), FOX

Monday, Oct. 31Game 3, FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 1Game 4, FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 2Game 5, FOX (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at better record)