Wildest 1st AB ever? ‘Big Christmas’ loses bat, then HRs

Coming in with two outs in the second inning, Noel took a ball as the first offering from Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez. The San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic native then readied to swing. Noel saw Rodriguez’s second fastball as an opportunity to connect, and he did, sending the ball into foul territory — along with his bat — down the third-base line, where Guardians third-base coach Rouglas Odor was standing. He said the bat flew because he couldn’t get enough of a grip on it.