Will Cleveland icon José Ramírez seize national spotlight this October?
October 5th, 2024
CLEVELAND — From the lower levels to the upper reaches of Progressive Field, they stood in unison and sang.
“Jo-sé, José José José, Jo-sé, Jo-sé!”
Moments after the packed crowd’s interpretation of the famous “Olé, Olé, Olé” soccer chant greeted his first plate appearance of the 2024 postseason, José Ramírez scorched a ball down the line that hopped over the third-base bag, ate up the Tigers’ Zach McKinstry and brought home the first of five runs the Guardians would score before making an out.
Saturday’s box score will show that Ramírez reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced on a McKinstry error on that play and that he finished 0-for-3 with a walk in the Guardians’ 7-0 win in Game 1 of the ALDS. But to be in the building was to know that the guy on a first-name, sing-song basis with the fan base is to know that Ramírez was, per usual, a spark plug in an eventful inning – one that has Cleveland in the driver’s seat early in this best-of-five series.
In what looks to be a wide-open AL postseason field (particularly now that we know the Astros won’t be making their annual ALCS appearance), Ramírez is a more fascinating figure than ever.
Here in Northeast Ohio, you can say “José” without fear of confusion. He’s a baseball Beyoncé for whom a surname is unnecessary. He turned 32 last month, and he’s already in the top 10 in franchise history in position player bWAR, runs, doubles, RBIs, etc. He’s second in homers (255) only to Hall of Famer Jim Thome (337). He signed a discounted long-term contract to stay in Cleveland, and he’s been an incredible, indelible presence in the community.
In the broader MLB universe, however, we need to use the last name, because Ramírez is still as anonymous as a superstar can be.
That’s mostly because of the market in which he resides and partially because of a language barrier. But it’s also because an un-José-like .242/.291/.347 career postseason slash in 32 games entering this October, while not devoid of impact moments, is not overflowing with output.
So here’s a big-as-ever opportunity for José, at a time when he’s frankly feeling it.
Mother Nature canceled the Guardians’ last scheduled game of the regular season and robbed him of one last chance to become MLB’s second-ever 40-homer, 40-steal, 40-double player (he finished 39-41-39, which lacks a couple sexy round numbers but should still catch eyes from across the bar). Ramírez is still cruising into the postseason, having posted a .916 OPS in the second half, .947 in September.
Asked if he’s playing the best baseball of what might be shaping up to be a Hall of Fame career, Ramírez gave a tantalizing reply.
“Not yet,” he said through interpreter Agustin Rivero.
Manager Stephen Vogt said Ramírez has already promised 50-50 next year.
“Nothing’s impossible,” Ramírez said publicly to that suggestion.
First comes this postseason, where the switch-hitting Ramírez’s plate discipline, quick hands, sure stroke, aggressive legs and clear confidence (José has the best strut in baseball) can all play up. The Tigers are managed by A.J. Hinch, who made history with the 2019 Astros by becoming the first skipper in history to go an entire season without ordering an intentional walk.
Hinch intentionally walked Ramírez in the sixth inning of Game 1.
“The best way to approach José Ramírez is get the guys out in front of him,” Hinch said. “And if he’s hitting with nobody on base, he’s still a major threat, he can still change the scoreboard, he can still impact the game. But it makes my decisions better when nobody is on base.”
David Fry had just doubled home two runs off Ty Madden when Hinch put up the four fingers for Ramírez. So that was one less instance in which the heart and soul of these Guardians could make his mark with his bat. But there will be plenty more if this club, which leans heavily on José and the best bullpen in baseball, can go on a deep run.
Cleveland’s last deep run came with an AL pennant in 2016, when Ramírez was a bitty baby, a pleasant surprise as a utility type who seized an everyday role when Michael Brantley turned up injured early in the year and ran with it.
It was fair, even then, to wonder if Ramírez would turn into a pumpkin, because the stocky, 5-foot-9 infielder who signed out of the Dominican Republic for only $50,000 when he was at the ripe “old” age of 17 (all things are relative) was never considered a top prospect.
“It took a while for people to be a believer that he was going to be a good player,” said Travis Fryman, the former All-Star third baseman who works in player development with the Guardians and threw out Saturday’s ceremonial first pitch. “He was just known as the little guy. ‘You mean the little second baseman?’ That was sort of the way he was.”
Fryman has a copy of the scouting report filed by Minnie Mendoza, the longtime Latin America field coordinator in Cleveland’s system who passed away last month.
“It was underwhelming,” Fryman said with a laugh.
Honestly, the only thing underwhelming about Ramírez since then is his aforementioned postseason ledger. But if water does indeed find its level, look out. Because José is definitely due, and especially lately, he’s been playing at a level worth singing about.
“I don’t play for recognition, to be honest,” Ramírez said. “I focus on putting up my numbers, putting up the results, and most importantly, helping the organization win a World Series.”
Sparked by José José José, the Guardians are one win closer.