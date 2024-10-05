Will Cleveland icon José Ramírez seize national spotlight this October?

Saturday’s box score will show that Ramírez reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced on a McKinstry error on that play and that he finished 0-for-3 with a walk in the Guardians’ 7-0 win in Game 1 of the ALDS. But to be in the building was to know that the guy on a first-name, sing-song basis with the fan base is to know that Ramírez was, per usual, a spark plug in an eventful inning – one that has Cleveland in the driver’s seat early in this best-of-five series.