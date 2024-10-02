Will Guardians bring Big Christmas to postseason party?

The Guardians haven’t yet set their ALDS roster. We don’t know for sure that Noel will be on it, given his skid over the last month. But the threat of his bat may be scary enough to carry anyway. All it will take is one pitch to catch too much of the plate and Noel could find his groove, considering this is a hitter who sent his second career homer 450 feet. If he can lay off pitches outside of the zone, he could be an unexpected hero for this lineup.

“Every time he’s at-bat, it feels like he’s gonna hit a home run or hit the ball so hard,” Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan said. “We couldn’t be here without him.”

Noel wants to be able to deliver on the biggest stage, introducing a national audience to the excitement that is Big Christmas. He wants to perform in front of his father, who is making his first trip to the United States to watch Noel in the playoffs.

But Noel doesn’t want to do this for fame or attention that he’d inevitably receive in his hometown. He simply wants to be a playoff hero and quietly go back home to relish, alone, what this season meant.

“I’m always a quiet guy,” Noel said. “I told [my dad], ‘Hey, I’m not the president. You’ll pick me up [from the airport] and take me home. I’ll go to sleep.’”

Back in the bed where this entire dream started.