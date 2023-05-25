Guardians 

Williams continues to dominate at Triple-A

12:32 AM UTC

At the end of April, we took a look at the hottest hitters in each organization. Now it’s time to turn our attention to the mound.

Entering Wednesday’s games, these are the hottest pitching prospects over the last 30 days in the Minor Leagues from each system. It’s a list that includes three current members of our Top 100 list.

o MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects