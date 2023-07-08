Williams eyes another strong start vs. KC

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!

This browser does not support the video element.

Maikel Garcia has 13 hits and 5 walks in his past 8 games

This browser does not support the video element.

Gavin Williams allowed just 1 hit over 7 scoreless innings vs. K.C. on June 27

Read more