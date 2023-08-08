Williams goes where no Cleveland rookie has gone before

It was clear from the first inning that Williams had a little extra in the tank. He struck out the first two batters he faced on 97.1 mph and 96.6 mph heaters. After a double by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Williams settled back in to fan George Springer on an 85.9 mph slider.

“From the start, I was just trying to throw it over the plate,” Williams said. “I don’t think I was being too fine today.”

The 24-year-old righty didn’t slow down after the first. By the time he finished the fifth inning, he already had racked up 10 strikeouts. Williams ended his night after seven frames and he became the first rookie pitcher in Cleveland history to have at least 12 strikeouts while allowing no more than one hit. It was the most strikeouts in a start by a Cleveland rookie since Luis Tiant fanned 12 on Aug. 18, 1964.

“His fastball was electric today,” Guardians catcher Bo Naylor said. “I feel like I could’ve just only called fastballs and it would’ve played really well.”

Of Williams’ 12 strikeouts, seven were recorded on his heater. He threw 52 four-seamers, which induced 25 swings. The 12 whiffs he got on those hacks were the most he’s had in a start so far in his career.