Williams lives up to the hype in dominant second start

KANSAS CITY — The future is here.

The Guardians never put pressure on their young players. They consistently reassure them that the first few games of their career won’t determine if they’ll be in the Hall of Fame. But as manager Terry Francona always likes to say, “There’s a lot to like,” when it comes to Gavin Williams. And the way he pitched on Tuesday night in just his second career start showed why there’s so much excitement surrounding him.

Francona was unable to witness Cleveland’s 2-1 victory over Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium in person. He had to step away for the evening to undergo some tests at the local hospital after he started feeling unwell prior to first pitch. But there’s no doubt he would’ve dropped his famous line about how much there is to like about Williams’ future based on the seven scoreless innings he threw against the Royals.

“He’s got a big arm,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “That’s an upper-90s fastball with carry [and] two breaking balls. He pitched effectively at the top or just above the zone, and he threw a lot of strikes. When he didn’t want to throw a strike, he didn’t throw a strike. He pitched really well.”