Williams looking sharp and ‘gonna go up from here’

“I thought Gavin was great,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “Velo was obviously there, [and he was] hitting his spots with his fastball. Both breaking balls were really good. Even threw a nice changeup in there.”

Williams made his first start of the season on Wednesday after missing the start of the season with right elbow discomfort. He wasn’t fully built up, and the Guardians knew to expect some rust, but it was still hard to get an idea of what to expect moving forward with his five-run, two-walk performance against the White Sox. His velocity was there, topping out at 98.9 mph on the radar, but his slider wasn’t effective and he couldn’t get past the fourth inning.